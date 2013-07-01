XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

NaamXLM

PositieNo.15

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0025%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.83%

Circulerende voorraad31,146,245,559.02977

Maximale voorraad50,001,806,812

Totale voorraad50,001,786,892.81785

Circulatiesnelheid0.6229%

Uitgiftedatum2013-07-01 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Laagste prijs0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Publieke blockchainXLM

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

