Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
NaamWOO
PositieNo.275
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.68%
Circulerende voorraad1,913,169,824.037396
Maximale voorraad0
Totale voorraad2,213,169,824.037396
Circulatiesnelheid%
Uitgiftedatum2020-10-29 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.02 USDT
Hoogste prijs ooit2.480697056195773,2021-11-16
Laagste prijs0,2020-10-29
Publieke blockchainETH
