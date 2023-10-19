SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
NaamSUI
PositieNo.13
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel0.0029%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)16.66%
Circulerende voorraad3,396,671,135.3644433
Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000
Totale voorraad10,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.3396%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Laagste prijs0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Publieke blockchainSUI
Sector
Sociale media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.