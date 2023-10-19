SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NaamSUI

PositieNo.13

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0029%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)16.66%

Circulerende voorraad3,396,671,135.3644433

Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000

Totale voorraad10,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.3396%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Laagste prijs0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Publieke blockchainSUI

Sector

Sociale media

Disclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

