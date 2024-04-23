SAFE
Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.
NaamSAFE
PositieNo.157
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel0.0001%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)28.77%
Circulerende voorraad593,656,410
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.5936%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23
Laagste prijs0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11
Publieke blockchainETH
Sector
Sociale media
