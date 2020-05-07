PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NaamPIB

PositieNo.1065

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.00%

Circulerende voorraad24,150,500,892.670006

Maximale voorraad30,000,000,000

Totale voorraad29,696,500,892.670006

Circulatiesnelheid0.805%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Laagste prijs0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Publieke blockchainKLAY

Sector

Sociale media

Disclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

PIB/USDT
PIBBLE
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (PIB)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Info
PIB/USDT
PIBBLE
--
--‎--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (PIB)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Loading...