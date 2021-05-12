LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

NaamLAT

PositieNo.730

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.07%

Circulerende voorraad6,590,911,996.554211

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad10,250,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum2021-05-12 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.89407158,2021-05-12

Laagste prijs0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Publieke blockchainLAT

InleidingPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
Zoeken
Favorieten
LAT/USDT
PlatON
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (LAT)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Info
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Markttransacties
Spot
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
LAT/USDT
PlatON
--
--‎--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (LAT)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Info
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
network_iconNetwerk abnormaal
Lijn 1
Online klantenservice
Loading...