ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

NaamALEX

PositieNo.780

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.16%

Circulerende voorraad606,489,877.3

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad606,489,877.3

Circulatiesnelheid0.6064%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Laagste prijs0.011287877177869637,2023-01-03

Publieke blockchainSTACKS

InleidingAt ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.