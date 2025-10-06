Analyst Spots Parabolic Setup on Shiba Inu Chart: Is Another SHIB Rally Coming?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again showing signs of life. An analyst has spotted a parabolic pattern forming on the charts — a structure that, in the past, has often preceded strong upward moves. But can the same pattern repeat this time? Read on for a SHIB analysis. Analyst Sees a Parabolic Setup Forming Analyst […]

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