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The post $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A mysterious $55 million XRP movement sent shockwaves through the crypto community on Sunday, briefly raising fears that a whale might be unloading holdings during XRP’s latest price pullback. As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off. But the reality was far less dramatic. On-chain data later revealed the transaction wasn’t an external sale at all – it was an internal transfer between Ripple-controlled wallets. Blockchain trackers showed 18.7 million XRP shifting from “Ripple (31)” to “Ripple (1),” a move that hadn’t occurred for over two years. Analysts digging deeper linked the transfer to the Midnight Foundation’s “Midnight Glacier Drop,” a major airdrop event distributing XRP across multiple chains. Ripple (31) received the tokens as part of this initiative before sending them to its main wallet for consolidation. That same address, Ripple (1), had already seen hundreds of millions in inflows from other Ripple-linked wallets, including a 300 million XRP transaction just days earlier. It now holds nearly 669 million XRP in total. While the whale scare proved unfounded, XRP’s price momentum remains fragile. The token has struggled to stay above $3, dipping 2% over the past 24 hours to hover near $2.98. Despite a slight rise in trading volume, large holders have yet to reenter the market in a meaningful way. Data from CryptoQuant still shows negative whale flow on a 30-day average, suggesting distribution continues among top wallets. Futures traders, however, appear more optimistic – CoinGlass recorded a modest uptick in open interest, signaling speculative appetite remains intact. Technical charts point to a possible turning point. Analysts are eyeing a falling wedge formation that could trigger a short-term breakout if confirmed, with potential upside toward $3.33 and beyond. For now, though, $2.80 stands as the… The post $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A mysterious $55 million XRP movement sent shockwaves through the crypto community on Sunday, briefly raising fears that a whale might be unloading holdings during XRP’s latest price pullback. As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off. But the reality was far less dramatic. On-chain data later revealed the transaction wasn’t an external sale at all – it was an internal transfer between Ripple-controlled wallets. Blockchain trackers showed 18.7 million XRP shifting from “Ripple (31)” to “Ripple (1),” a move that hadn’t occurred for over two years. Analysts digging deeper linked the transfer to the Midnight Foundation’s “Midnight Glacier Drop,” a major airdrop event distributing XRP across multiple chains. Ripple (31) received the tokens as part of this initiative before sending them to its main wallet for consolidation. That same address, Ripple (1), had already seen hundreds of millions in inflows from other Ripple-linked wallets, including a 300 million XRP transaction just days earlier. It now holds nearly 669 million XRP in total. While the whale scare proved unfounded, XRP’s price momentum remains fragile. The token has struggled to stay above $3, dipping 2% over the past 24 hours to hover near $2.98. Despite a slight rise in trading volume, large holders have yet to reenter the market in a meaningful way. Data from CryptoQuant still shows negative whale flow on a 30-day average, suggesting distribution continues among top wallets. Futures traders, however, appear more optimistic – CoinGlass recorded a modest uptick in open interest, signaling speculative appetite remains intact. Technical charts point to a possible turning point. Analysts are eyeing a falling wedge formation that could trigger a short-term breakout if confirmed, with potential upside toward $3.33 and beyond. For now, though, $2.80 stands as the…

$55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:30
3 min read
Movement
MOVE$0.01401-3.44%
XRP
XRP$1.2217-3.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002727-1.26%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
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A mysterious $55 million XRP movement sent shockwaves through the crypto community on Sunday, briefly raising fears that a whale might be unloading holdings during XRP’s latest price pullback.

As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off.

But the reality was far less dramatic. On-chain data later revealed the transaction wasn’t an external sale at all – it was an internal transfer between Ripple-controlled wallets. Blockchain trackers showed 18.7 million XRP shifting from “Ripple (31)” to “Ripple (1),” a move that hadn’t occurred for over two years.

Analysts digging deeper linked the transfer to the Midnight Foundation’s “Midnight Glacier Drop,” a major airdrop event distributing XRP across multiple chains. Ripple (31) received the tokens as part of this initiative before sending them to its main wallet for consolidation. That same address, Ripple (1), had already seen hundreds of millions in inflows from other Ripple-linked wallets, including a 300 million XRP transaction just days earlier. It now holds nearly 669 million XRP in total.

While the whale scare proved unfounded, XRP’s price momentum remains fragile. The token has struggled to stay above $3, dipping 2% over the past 24 hours to hover near $2.98. Despite a slight rise in trading volume, large holders have yet to reenter the market in a meaningful way.

Data from CryptoQuant still shows negative whale flow on a 30-day average, suggesting distribution continues among top wallets. Futures traders, however, appear more optimistic – CoinGlass recorded a modest uptick in open interest, signaling speculative appetite remains intact.

Technical charts point to a possible turning point. Analysts are eyeing a falling wedge formation that could trigger a short-term breakout if confirmed, with potential upside toward $3.33 and beyond. For now, though, $2.80 stands as the key support zone – an area that may determine whether XRP’s recent slump is merely a pause or the start of a deeper correction.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-55-million-move-stirs-fears-but-no-whale-dump-confirmed/

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