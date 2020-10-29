WOO
Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
Markedsverdi$0.00
Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.97%
Opplagsforsyning1,905,073,374.9218955
Maksimal forsyning2,205,073,607.037396
Total forsyning2,205,073,374.9218955
Opplagsforsyning0.8639%
Utstedelsesdato2020-10-29 00:00:00
Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt0.02 USDT
All-time high2.480697056195773,2021-11-16
Laveste pris0,2020-10-29
Offentlig blokkjedeETH
