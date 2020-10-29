WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NavnWOO

RangeringNo.299

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.97%

Opplagsforsyning1,905,073,374.9218955

Maksimal forsyning2,205,073,607.037396

Total forsyning2,205,073,374.9218955

Opplagsforsyning0.8639%

Utstedelsesdato2020-10-29 00:00:00

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt0.02 USDT

All-time high2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Laveste pris0,2020-10-29

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

IntroduksjonWootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.