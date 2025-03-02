SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

NavnSOSO

RangeringNo.238

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)3.60%

Opplagsforsyning274,766,576

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.2747%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Laveste pris0.359832124129385,2025-06-08

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

IntroduksjonSoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.

MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
Søk
Favoritter
SOSO/USDC
SoSoValue
----
--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (SOSO)
--
24 timers mengde (USDC)
--
Diagram
Info
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
SOSO/USDC
--
--
‎--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (SOSO)
--
24 timers mengde (USDC)
--
Diagram
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Info
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
Loading...