SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)3.60%

Opplagsforsyning274,766,576

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.2747%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Laveste pris0.359832124129385,2025-06-08

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

