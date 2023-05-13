PIKABOSS
Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.
NavnPIKABOSS
RangeringNo.897
Markedsverdi$0.00
Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%
Opplagsforsyning420,690,000,000,000
Maksimal forsyning420,690,000,000,000
Total forsyning420,690,000,000,000
Opplagsforsyning1%
Utstedelsesdato--
Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--
All-time high0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22
Laveste pris0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13
Offentlig blokkjedeETH
IntroduksjonPikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.
Sektor
Sosiale medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.