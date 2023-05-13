PIKABOSS

Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

RangeringNo.897

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%

Opplagsforsyning420,690,000,000,000

Maksimal forsyning420,690,000,000,000

Total forsyning420,690,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning1%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Laveste pris0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

