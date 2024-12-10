PEAQ
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
NavnPEAQ
RangeringNo.290
Markedsverdi$0.00
Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.63%
Opplagsforsyning1,301,796,138.357407
Maksimal forsyning0
Total forsyning4,324,905,613.484762
Opplagsforsyning%
Utstedelsesdato--
Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--
All-time high0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10
Laveste pris0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02
Offentlig blokkjedePEAQEVM
