GHUB

The GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

NavnGHUB

RangeringNo.1708

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.15%

Opplagsforsyning118,618,321

Maksimal forsyning1,200,000,000

Total forsyning1,200,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.0988%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Laveste pris0.009656749077784126,2025-06-05

Offentlig blokkjedeKLAY

IntroduksjonThe GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.

MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
Søk
Favoritter
GHUB/USDT
GemHUB
----
--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (GHUB)
--
24 timers mengde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.MEXC er den enkleste måten å krypto på. Utforsk verdens ledende kryptovalutabørs for å kjøpe, handle og tjene krypto. Handle Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mer enn 3000 altcoins.
GHUB/USDT
--
--
‎--
Høyeste kurs siste 24 timer
--
Laveste kurs siste 24 timer
--
24 timers volum (GHUB)
--
24 timers mengde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Ordrebok
Markedshandler
Info
Åpne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorikk
Handelshistorie
Åpne posisjoner (0)
Loading...