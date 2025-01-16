DUCK

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

NavnDUCK

RangeringNo.1095

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.06%

Opplagsforsyning5,354,878,330

Maksimal forsyning10,000,000,000

Total forsyning9,454,878,330

Opplagsforsyning0.5354%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16

Laveste pris0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16

Offentlig blokkjedeTONCOIN

Sektor

Sosiale medier

