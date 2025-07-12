CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NavnCUDIS

RangeringNo.997

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)16.80%

Opplagsforsyning247,500,000

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.2475%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.17407233034804706,2025-09-14

Laveste pris0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12

Offentlig blokkjedeSOL

