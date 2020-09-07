ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NavnACH

RangeringNo.259

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.14%

Opplagsforsyning9,528,771,124.98621

Maksimal forsyning10,000,000,000

Total forsyning9,999,999,999.999989

Opplagsforsyning0.9528%

Utstedelsesdato2020-09-07 00:00:00

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.19750365,2021-08-06

Laveste pris0.00133775,2021-07-20

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

IntroduksjonFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Sektor

Sosiale medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.