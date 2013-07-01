XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

VārdsXLM

ReitingsNo.15

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0025%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.83%

Apjoms apgrozībā31,146,245,559.02977

Maksimālais apjoms50,001,806,812

Kopējais apjoms50,001,786,892.81785

Apgrozības koeficients0.6229%

Izdošanas datums2013-07-01 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Zemākās cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Publiska blokķēdeXLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

Atruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

Loading...