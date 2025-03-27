WAL
Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.
VārdsWAL
ReitingsNo.96
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa0.0002%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)4.39%
Apjoms apgrozībā1,315,416,667
Maksimālais apjoms5,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms5,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.263%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27
Zemākās cena0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27
Publiska blokķēdeSUI
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.