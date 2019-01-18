VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

VārdsVSYS

ReitingsNo.1992

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā3,416,539,979

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms5,425,147,392

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums2019-01-18 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0.0265 USDT

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Zemākās cena0.000281885541628755,2025-05-30

Publiska blokķēdeVSYS

IevadsV SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
Meklēt
Izlase
VSYS/USDT
V Systems
----
--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (VSYS)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Informācija
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Tirgus darījumi
Tūlītējie darījumi
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
VSYS/USDT
V Systems
--
--‎--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (VSYS)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Informācija
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
network_iconTīkls neatbilstošs
Līnija 1
Tiešsaistes klientu atbalsts
Loading...