VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.
ReitingsNo.1861
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.02%
Apjoms apgrozībā432,996,944
Maksimālais apjoms499,996,944
Kopējais apjoms499,996,944
Apgrozības koeficients0.8659%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05
Zemākās cena0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11
Publiska blokķēdeSOL
