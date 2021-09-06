VIC

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

VārdsVIC

ReitingsNo.780

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.69%

Apjoms apgrozībā121,169,131.15

Maksimālais apjoms210,000,000

Kopējais apjoms210,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.5769%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena3.9177215,2021-09-06

Zemākās cena0.140720736515,2020-03-13

Publiska blokķēdeTOMO

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.