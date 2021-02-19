SWINGBY

Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

VārdsSWINGBY

ReitingsNo.2738

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)%0,00

Apjoms apgrozībā889.788.091,4323165

Maksimālais apjoms925.000.000

Kopējais apjoms889.788.091,4323165

Apgrozības koeficients0.9619%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena1.13198303,2021-02-19

Zemākās cena0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06

Publiska blokķēdeETH

IevadsSwingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

Atruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

