SWINGBY
Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.
VārdsSWINGBY
ReitingsNo.2738
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)%0,00
Apjoms apgrozībā889.788.091,4323165
Maksimālais apjoms925.000.000
Kopējais apjoms889.788.091,4323165
Apgrozības koeficients0.9619%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena1.13198303,2021-02-19
Zemākās cena0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06
Publiska blokķēdeETH
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.