Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
ReitingsNo.12
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa0.0032%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)42.90%
Apjoms apgrozībā3,338,327,017.9116654
Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.3338%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Zemākās cena0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Publiska blokķēdeSUI
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.