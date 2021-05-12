LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

VārdsLAT

ReitingsNo.716

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.08%

Apjoms apgrozībā6,553,902,623.622298

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms10,250,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums2021-05-12 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.89407158,2021-05-12

Zemākās cena0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Publiska blokķēdeLAT

