IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

VārdsIOTX

ReitingsNo.234

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.26%

Apjoms apgrozībā9,441,368,979

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms9,441,368,983

Apgrozības koeficients0.9441%

Izdošanas datums2018-05-21 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0.007 USDT

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Zemākās cena0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Publiska blokķēdeIOTX

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

