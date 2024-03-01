DEVVE
DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange.
Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity.
DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.
VārdsDEVVE
ReitingsNo.581
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.03%
Apjoms apgrozībā90,766,105.7195801
Maksimālais apjoms300,000,000
Kopējais apjoms120,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.3025%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena2.138329606241538,2024-03-01
Zemākās cena0.1363905146686964,2024-09-13
Publiska blokķēdeETH
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.