DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

ReitingsNo.1279

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.01%

Apjoms apgrozībā488,677,471

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms981,473,305.19

Apgrozības koeficients0.4886%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.110786733638958,2024-09-11

Zemākās cena0.004780263065190912,2024-07-05

Publiska blokķēdeDCD

