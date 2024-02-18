CROWN
CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
VārdsCROWN
ReitingsNo.4160
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā0
Maksimālais apjoms140,000,000
Kopējais apjoms140,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18
Zemākās cena0.09966299462796908,2025-04-27
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsCROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.