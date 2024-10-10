CARV

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

VārdsCARV

ReitingsNo.349

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)6.17%

Apjoms apgrozībā276,168,722.44

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Zemākās cena0.23394575433940845,2024-10-10

Publiska blokķēdeBASE

IevadsCARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.