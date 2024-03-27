ALTLAYER

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism.

VārdsALTLAYER

ReitingsNo.358

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.76%

Apjoms apgrozībā3,514,349,410.850709

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.3514%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.688131910249869,2024-03-27

Zemākās cena0.022477745910425583,2025-04-07

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

IevadsAltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.