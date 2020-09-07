ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

VārdsACH

ReitingsNo.194

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0,37%

Apjoms apgrozībā9 075 718 399,519175

Maksimālais apjoms10 000 000 000

Kopējais apjoms9 999 999 999,999989

Apgrozības koeficients0.9075%

Izdošanas datums2020-09-07 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.19750365,2021-08-06

Zemākās cena0.00133775,2021-07-20

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

