XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

VardasXLM

ReitingasNo.16

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis0.003%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.65%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis31,889,314,571.25502

Maksimali pasiūla50,001,806,812

Bendra pasiūla50,001,786,886.69552

Cirkuliacijos norma0.6377%

Išleidimo data2013-07-01 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Mažiausia kaina0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Vieša blokų grandinėXLM

ĮvadasStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.