Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

VardasWOO

ReitingasNo.312

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.49%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis1,905,073,374.9218955

Maksimali pasiūla2,205,073,607.037396

Bendra pasiūla2,205,073,374.9218955

Cirkuliacijos norma0.8639%

Išleidimo data2020-10-29 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą0.02 USDT

Visų laikų rekordas2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Mažiausia kaina0,2020-10-29

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

