The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis0.0001%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)1.65%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis2,573,289,192.2233224
Maksimali pasiūla0
Bendra pasiūla3,000,000,000
Cirkuliacijos norma%
Išleidimo data2020-08-14 00:00:00
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Mažiausia kaina0.02893886,2020-11-04
Vieša blokų grandinėETH
