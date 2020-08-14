SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

ReitingasNo.103

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis0.0001%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)1.65%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis2,573,289,192.2233224

Maksimali pasiūla0

Bendra pasiūla3,000,000,000

Cirkuliacijos norma%

Išleidimo data2020-08-14 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Mažiausia kaina0.02893886,2020-11-04

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

Loading...