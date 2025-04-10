REDX
The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.
VardasREDX
ReitingasNo.1130
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.01%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis3,972,072,517
Maksimali pasiūla10,000,000,000
Bendra pasiūla10,000,000,000
Cirkuliacijos norma0.3972%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.007301821126266444,2025-04-10
Mažiausia kaina0.002678919574833875,2025-09-24
Vieša blokų grandinėTONCOIN
