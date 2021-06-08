QUICK

QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2.

VardasQUICK

ReitingasNo.1006

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.61%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis736,132,126.5733662

Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla946,046,191.4284996

Cirkuliacijos norma0.7361%

Išleidimo data2021-06-08 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.2250459349499163,2022-05-05

Mažiausia kaina0.017408148679471012,2025-07-04

Vieša blokų grandinėMATIC

