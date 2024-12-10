PEAQ
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
ReitingasNo.286
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)1.10%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis1,295,841,156.2668078
Maksimali pasiūla0
Bendra pasiūla4,322,943,208.233621
Cirkuliacijos norma%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10
Mažiausia kaina0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02
Vieša blokų grandinėPEAQEVM
