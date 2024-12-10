PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

VardasPEAQ

ReitingasNo.286

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)1.10%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis1,295,841,156.2668078

Maksimali pasiūla0

Bendra pasiūla4,322,943,208.233621

Cirkuliacijos norma%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Mažiausia kaina0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02

Vieša blokų grandinėPEAQEVM

Įvadaspeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.

MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
Paieška
Mėgstamiausi
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
----
--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (PEAQ)
--
24 val. suma (USDC)
--
Diagrama
Informacija
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Rinkos sandoriai
Spot
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
PEAQ/USDC
--
--
‎--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (PEAQ)
--
24 val. suma (USDC)
--
Diagrama
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Informacija
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
Loading...