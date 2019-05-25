PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

VardasPCX

ReitingasNo.2625

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.15%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis12,505,374.7

Maksimali pasiūla21,000,000

Bendra pasiūla12,505,374.7

Cirkuliacijos norma0.5954%

Išleidimo data2019-05-25 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Mažiausia kaina0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Vieša blokų grandinėPCX

