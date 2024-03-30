PANDA

$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

VardasPANDA

ReitingasNo.1936

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0,00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0,00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0,01%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis888 888 885

Maksimali pasiūla888 888 888

Bendra pasiūla888 888 885

Cirkuliacijos norma0.9999%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.03023126779915948,2024-03-30

Mažiausia kaina0.000152185425030368,2024-06-18

Vieša blokų grandinėSOL

Įvadas$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.

MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
Paieška
Mėgstamiausi
PANDA/USDT
Panda Swap
----
--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (PANDA)
--
24 val. suma (USDT)
--
Diagrama
Informacija
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Rinkos sandoriai
Spot
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
PANDA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (PANDA)
--
24 val. suma (USDT)
--
Diagrama
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Informacija
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
Loading...