MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

ReitingasNo.783

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.10%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis476,246,491

Maksimali pasiūla800,000,000

Bendra pasiūla800,000,000

Cirkuliacijos norma0.5953%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

Mažiausia kaina0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

Vieša blokų grandinėMMUI

