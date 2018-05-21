IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
VardasIOTX
ReitingasNo.190
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.04%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis9,441,368,979
Maksimali pasiūla10,000,000,000
Bendra pasiūla9,441,368,983
Cirkuliacijos norma0.9441%
Išleidimo data2018-05-21 00:00:00
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą0.007 USDT
Visų laikų rekordas0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Mažiausia kaina0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Vieša blokų grandinėIOTX
