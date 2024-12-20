HSK
HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
VardasHSK
ReitingasNo.316
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.72%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis311,210,009
Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000
Bendra pasiūla1,000,000,000
Cirkuliacijos norma0.3112%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas2.587574787960956,2024-12-20
Mažiausia kaina0.24981610577534416,2025-06-10
Vieša blokų grandinėETH
Sektorius
Socialinė žiniasklaida
