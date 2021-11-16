DMTR

Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.

VardasDMTR

ReitingasNo.1380

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.05%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis486,503,181.51344335

Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla971,071,679

Cirkuliacijos norma0.4865%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas6.605485894378385,2021-11-16

Mažiausia kaina0.002640306614176698,2022-12-28

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

Atsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.