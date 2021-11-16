DMTR
Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.05%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis486,503,181.51344335
Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000
Bendra pasiūla971,071,679
Cirkuliacijos norma0.4865%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas6.605485894378385,2021-11-16
Mažiausia kaina0.002640306614176698,2022-12-28
Vieša blokų grandinėETH
