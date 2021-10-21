BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

VardasBNC

ReitingasNo.1495

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0,00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0,00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)2,18%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis47 796 948,02663575

Maksimali pasiūla80 000 000

Bendra pasiūla80 000 000

Cirkuliacijos norma0.5974%

Išleidimo data2021-10-21 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Mažiausia kaina0,2021-10-21

Vieša blokų grandinėBNC

ĮvadasBifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.