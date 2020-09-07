ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

VardasACH

ReitingasNo.258

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.23%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis9,528,771,124.98621

Maksimali pasiūla10,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla9,999,999,999.999989

Cirkuliacijos norma0.9528%

Išleidimo data2020-09-07 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.19750365,2021-08-06

Mažiausia kaina0.00133775,2021-07-20

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

