U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

ຊື່U2U

ອັນດັບNo.1245

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.03%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ1,526,009,637

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ10,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ9,150,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.1526%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.022144091827992506,2024-12-11

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.003663940949886323,2025-04-18

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະU2U

