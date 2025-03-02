SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
ຊື່SOSO
ອັນດັບNo.498
ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00
ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)4.84%
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ115,133,243
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000
ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000
ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.1151%
ວັນທີອອກ--
ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH
ຂະແໜງການ
ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ
ການປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ: ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ cmcແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນພິຈາລະນາຄໍາແນະນໍາດ້ານການລົງທຶນ.