SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

ຊື່SAND

ອັນດັບNo.93

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ0.0002%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)3.35%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ2,538,289,190.2233224

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ0

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ3,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ%

ວັນທີອອກ2020-08-14 00:00:00

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.02893886,2020-11-04

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

